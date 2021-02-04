Dave Grohl on Recording in a Haunted House

As Foo Fighters get closer to the release of their new album, more details are coming out about the recording process.

According to drummer Taylor Hawkins and frontman Dave Grohl, their recording space for Medicine at Midnight was haunted.

In an interview, Grohl explained what that was like, saying the whole place felt creepy to the band and that he was having crazy, recurring dreams every night.

The Foos soldiered on, though. “You could run screaming out the front door with your tail between your legs or you could put your head down and make nine songs and then get the (expletive) out of there,” said Grohl.

Medicine at Midnight is out at midnight on February 5.

