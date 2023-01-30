News

Dave Grohl Previews Super Bowl Ad

Dave Grohl | Shutterstock

According to Uproxx.com, Crown Royal and Foo Fighters‘ frontman Dave Grohl are teasing football fans.

In a pair of trailers released on the Candian Whiskey company’s official YouTube account, Grohl can be seen in the studio, singing about the top-shelf liquor brand.

In the second ad, Grohl is again seen in the studio, but he’s reading a list of random words, from peanut butter and paint rollers to batteries and trash bags.

Fans will have to tune into the big game to find out what it all means.

The actual commercial will supposedly add “a whole lot of meaning” and be a “thank-you of epic, Grohl-sized proportions.”

