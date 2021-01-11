Dave Grohl Still Has Dreams About Being In Nirvana

Ever have a dream about being back in high school? So does Dave Grohl – except his dreams are about being back in his old band.
The Foo Fighters frontman told Louder magazine “I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band.”
Grohl never plays Nirvana songs with Foo Fighters and never sings lead when he reunites with ex-Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear – which has happened only a handful of times since Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994.
How would you feel about a Nirvana reunion without Cobain? Do you have any ‘recurring’ dreams?
