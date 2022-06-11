David Bowie Monopoly Game Unveiled

Shutterstock

Monopoly is releasing a David Bowie edition of the game.

The Monopoly: David Bowie board game celebrates Bowie, just in time for the 50th anniversary of his classic “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.”

Instead of top hats and dogs, players can choose from six different pieces that all represent a different Bowie era.

There is a space helmet for 1969’s “Space Oddity,” a necktie for 1993’s “Black Tie White Noise,” a “Diamond Dogs”-inspired skull, a star for 2016’s “Blackstar,” a Pierrot hat like the one he wore in the “Ashes to Ashes” video and a lightning bolt from the iconic 1973 album cover for “Aladdin Sane.”

The David Bowie Monopoly Game Is Here. Advance to GO and Collect 200 Hunky Dorys! https://t.co/5X65zNsqVD pic.twitter.com/FZPSbZbvcq — Open Culture (@openculture) February 26, 2021

Instead of buying houses and hotels, players can instead own arenas and stadiums.

The board itself is a collage of all the different album covers in Bowie’s catalog, and pictures taken from his live performances throughout the years.

The Monopoly: David Bowie Edition is available online for just under 40-dollars at Theop.games.

More music news.