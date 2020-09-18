Deftones Drop New Single, Video For “Genesis”

Deftones have just dropped the first single from their highly anticipated new album Ohms.

On Friday, the band released the ultra-heavy “Genesis”, along with a black-and-white music video directed by Sebastian Kokow.

It’s the second song we’ve heard from “Ohms” after the title track was released last month. The album will be out on Tuesday, September 23rd.

What do you think of Genesis? Does it sound like “Ohms” will live up to the hype?