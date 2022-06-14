Deftones Joke Next Album Will Be “Soft As Hell”

Shutterstock

Is Deftones going soft?

According to Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham, the band’s next album will be “soft.”

When asked about the band’s next album from NME, Cunningham joked, “The next one is going to be soft as hell. Everyone’s going to weep uncontrollably for months. There’ll be a tissue shortage around the world.”

“No, for better or worse, there are never any rules or preconceived thought put into much of what we create,” Cunningham continued. “It’s mostly just jamming it out and seeing what happens.”

Deftones’ last album, “Ohms,” was released in 2020.

What do you think is considered “soft” for Deftones? What did you think of their last album?

