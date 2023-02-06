Depeche Mode Dropping New Tune This Week

News

Depeche Mode | Shutterstock
Depeche Mode is dropping a new single this week. The song is called ‘Ghosts Again’ and it will be out on Thursday, ahead of the launch of their new album ‘Memento Mori’ which is due out on March 17.

The album is their first since the death of bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who died in May at the age of 60. The band is also planning to hit the road again for a tour of North America (keep your fingers crossed for a Salt Lake date – the last time they played here was August of 2017).

Depeche Mode’s last album, “Spirit” was released in March of 2017 and made it to #5 on the U.S. charts.

