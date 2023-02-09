Depeche Mode Releases “Ghosts Again”

Depeche Mode | Photo: Columbia Records

Depeche Mode “Ghosts Again” is the First Single & Video From Forthcoming Album Out Now

Their new album, “Memento Mori” will Be Released on March 24, 2023

Depeche Mode has confirmed the release date of its eagerly anticipated new album, Memento Mori, which will be released on March 24.

“It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.” – Martin Gore

Memento Mori’s arrival is heralded by today’s release of the first single “Ghosts Again.” Having been stealthily previewed in Berlin in October at the Memento Mori launch event, “Ghosts Again” is nothing short of classic Depeche Mode: Evocative Dave Gahan lyrical imagery including “wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry” and a hypnotic Martin Gore guitar figure atop an uplifting, optimistic groove.

“Ghosts Again” is available now across digital platforms, and as an instant grat with pre-saves and pre-orders of Memento Mori – which is available for pre-order now on 2LP vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” commented Gahan. Gore added, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

“Ghosts Again” has been visually interpreted by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator and Memento Mori album cover and artwork designer Anton Corbijn. Corbijn’s sublime rendering of the song in stark yet rich monochrome tones.

Memento Mori is Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album and its first as a two-piece lineup of Gahan and Gore, following co-founder Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher’s tragic passing in 2022.

Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, Memento Mori’s gestation took place during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, resulting in themes inspired directly by that period. The album’s 12 tracks chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve—running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.

The complete track listing for Memento Mori is:

My Cosmos Is Mine Wagging Tongue Ghosts Again Don’t Say You Love Me My Favourite Stranger Soul With Me Caroline’s Monkey Before We Drown People Are Good Always You Never Let Me Go Speak To Me

As previously announced, The Memento Mori Tour will coincide with the album’s release. The Live Nation-presented tour — Depeche Mode’s first in over five years and 19th overall — kicks off March 23rd with a special, limited series of North American arena dates featuring stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, among others. There is no Salt Lake date at this time, but the band is promising more dates to be announced soon.

The band will then begin their European stadium tour on May 16th, including dates at the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and London’s Twickenham Stadium. Due to popular demand, shows have been added in several markets — for further information, please go to depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities, and venues is also listed below.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics, and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 9 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

August 4 – Kraków, PL – Tauron Arena

August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

