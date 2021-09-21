Did You Catch System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ in the ‘Sing 2’ Trailer?

When you take the kids to see ‘Sing 2,’ you may be in for a rock surprise!

The trailer for the upcoming animated sequel features a little bit of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!”

Also part of the film: Bono and the Edge from U2 in their first starring roles in an animated movie.

‘Sing 2’ comes out in December, but System of a Down fans can check out the “Chop Suey” moment around the 1:10 mark of the trailer.

Did you and your family enjoy ‘Sing?’ Do you think more metal should be included in these types of films?