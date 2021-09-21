Did You Catch System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ in the ‘Sing 2’ Trailer?

When you take the kids to see ‘Sing 2,’ you may be in for a rock surprise!
The trailer for the upcoming animated sequel features a little bit of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!”
WATCH: Did you catch @systemofadown's 'Chop Suey' in the #SING2 trailer?: https://t.co/zeXbaLczCn
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) September 21, 2021
Also part of the film: Bono and the Edge from U2 in their first starring roles in an animated movie.
‘Sing 2’ comes out in December, but System of a Down fans can check out the “Chop Suey” moment around the 1:10 mark of the trailer.
Did you and your family enjoy ‘Sing?’ Do you think more metal should be included in these types of films?
