Disturbed is the latest band to team up with hockey apparel company Puck Hcky.

The collection will include jerseys, hats, raglans, tees, flannels, and hoodies.

Puck Hcky’s CEO Matt Marini said of the collaboration, “Whenever you hear a DISTURBED song or record, you get sucked in because they have such a knack for writing such powerful tunes that stick with you. They also hail from a true hockey city… Chicago!”

DISTURBED And PUCK HCKY Team Up For New Hockey-Themed Apparel Collection https://t.co/1NrVhSt4rk pic.twitter.com/9lktDLdLIF — Classic Metal Radio (@ClassicMetalRad) October 5, 2021

Fans can purchase Distubed’s Puck Hcky line over at PuckHcky.com!

Who else do you think should get a hockey-themed collaboration? Do you think Disturbed is a good band to pump people up at hockey games?