Drew Shirley Leaves Switchfoot

Shutterstock

Switchfoot’s guitarist Drew Shirley is leaving the band.

The band made the announcement on social media saying, “After years of sharing the road, Drew and the band have decided to take different paths and will be parting ways. We love Drew dearly, and we are so thankful for the time and memories we have had. This has certainly been a difficult season for us, encountering challenges that have ultimately taken us in different directions. We ask that you keep Drew Shirley and the rest of Switchfoot in your thoughts and prayers during this time of transition. Stay up-to-date on the latest Switchfoot news by keeping watch on NewReleaseToday.com and Switchfoot’s social media pages.”

Shirley joined Switchfoot in 2004.

