Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Rare College Football Card Fetches $14,000!!!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was part of the 1994 University of Miami football team that had Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp and Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley.

That season, tuna company, Bumble Bee produced a set of cards featuring the previously named players.

PWCC Auctions got their hands on a mint condition card of The Rock from that season.

The card sold for $13,988.

Dwayne Johnson Rare College Football Card of 'The Rock' Fetches $14,000! https://t.co/Hdnbh8yAVn — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2020

In 2014 a similar card of The Rock sold for $4,228.

Do own any collectibles? Have you ever bought a rare memorabilia item? How much did you pay