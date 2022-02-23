Eddie Vedder Remembers Mark Lanegan At Solo Show

Shutterstock

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder took a moment during Tuesday night’s solo show in Seattle to pay tribute to late Screaming Trees frontman – and fellow Seattle icon – Mark Lanegan.

Vedder told the crowd “I got here at 4 o’clock and all of a sudden my body starting shaking… and I started to feel really terrible – and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness… because we lost Mark Lanegan.”

He called Lanegan a “one of a kind singer” who “will be deeply missed”.

