Eddie Vedder Remembers Mark Lanegan At Solo Show

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder took a moment during Tuesday night’s solo show in Seattle to pay tribute to late Screaming Trees frontman – and fellow Seattle icon – Mark Lanegan.
Vedder told the crowd “I got here at 4 o’clock and all of a sudden my body starting shaking… and I started to feel really terrible – and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness… because we lost Mark Lanegan.”
Eddie Vedder remembered late grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan as a “one of a kind singer” at his show in Seattle last night. https://t.co/2Kwg1FkOu9
He called Lanegan a “one of a kind singer” who “will be deeply missed”.
