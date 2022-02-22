News

Eddie Vedder Taps Duff McKagan for Cover of The Pretenders’ ‘Precious’

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagen helped out at Eddie Vedder’s show on Monday night.

McKagen came out and helped Vedder with a cover of “Precious” from The Pretenders at the Seattle show.

Vedder’s already got an all-star lineup touring with him. Backing band The Earthlings consists of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer, Glen Hansard, Chris Chaney, and Andrew Watt.

Vedder’s latest solo album, ‘Earthling,’ was released on February 11.

Which rockstars would be in your ideal supergroup? What do you think of Eddie Vedder’s solo work?

