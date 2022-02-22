Eddie Vedder Taps Duff McKagan for Cover of The Pretenders’ ‘Precious’

Shutterstock

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagen helped out at Eddie Vedder’s show on Monday night.

McKagen came out and helped Vedder with a cover of “Precious” from The Pretenders at the Seattle show.

Vedder’s already got an all-star lineup touring with him. Backing band The Earthlings consists of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer, Glen Hansard, Chris Chaney, and Andrew Watt.

Vedder’s latest solo album, ‘Earthling,’ was released on February 11.

