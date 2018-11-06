Eddie Vedder’s Job Before Pearl Jam

Before joining Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder spent his nights as a security guard, a job he admits left him feeling “braindead” after the shift. But the gig also gave him the inspiration to write one of the band’s big songs. In a recent interview, the singer reveals he came up with the guitar riff for “Rearviewmirror” after returning home from work, long before he was part of the Seattle group. Vedder recalled that he would strum the riff, calling it “meditation,” saying “I played that thing for years and years, and at some point, it became time to make a song of it.”

Even though the song predates Pearl Jam’s first release, “Rearviewmirror” appeared on their sophomore album Vs. in 1993.

