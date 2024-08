Join us for the most anticipated LGBTQ fundraising event in Utah! Featuring headlining performance by Andy Bell of Erasure!

The Allies Gala supports the work of the Equality Utah 501(c)(4). We are Utah’s leading LGBTQ political action & advocacy organization. Your ticket is a donation that helps us work for LGBTQ equality in the Beehive State.

Information, ticket links, and donation information all at EQUALITYUTAH.org!