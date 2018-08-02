ESPN 8: The Ocho Returns on August 8th

ESPN will revive the channel that was first seen in the movies. ESPN 8: The Ocho will be real for one day.

JUST IN: ESPN will bring “ESPN 8: The Ocho” back to ESPN2 on August 8th with a whole day of random sports programming, will show “Dodgeball” movie pic.twitter.com/zfyryq6ujX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 1, 2018

For the second consecutive year, ESPN 2 will be re-branded The Ocho on August 8th (or 8/8) and will show non-traditional sports events just like it did in the movie, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

The channel will show the Dodgeball movie to kick off the day’s programming. Other events will include Dodgeball Championships, Cornhole, Darts, Roller Derby, Sumo Wrestling, Ping Pong and Major League Eating.

