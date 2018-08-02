News

ESPN 8: The Ocho Returns on August 8th

ESPN will revive the channel that was first seen in the movies. ESPN 8: The Ocho will be real for one day.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN 2 will be re-branded The Ocho on August 8th (or 8/8) and will show non-traditional sports events just like it did in the movie, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

The channel will show the Dodgeball movie to kick off the day’s programming. Other events will include Dodgeball Championships, Cornhole, Darts, Roller Derby, Sumo Wrestling, Ping Pong and Major League Eating.

