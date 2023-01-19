Evanescence Releases Makeup Palette

Another band is getting in on the makeup craze! Evanescence is bringing its 2003 album “Fallen” to life via a new makeup palette.

The eight-pan eyeshadow palette comes in a CD case and has different shades associated with each song from the album. This palette from HipDot follows another recent release based on Korn’s “Follow the Leader” and albums from My Chemical Romance.

These kinds of things sell out fast, so be sure to keep an eye on HipDot.com!

