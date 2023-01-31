Fall Out Boy Announces Salt Lake Date

Fall Out Boy | Image: Pamela Littky

Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (Tour) Dust

GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road this summer with their 2023 headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust. The 25+ date North American trek will kick off with a show of epic proportions at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field on June 21 before continuing through cities like St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Toronto, and concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.

In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dust includes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and Fenway Park in Boston. Complete routing is available below.

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at USANA Amphitheatre on Friday, July 7, 2023

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour’s run.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning at 10 am. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10 am. For all dates and details, please visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.

Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust arrives March 24, 2023, on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.

Last Wednesday, the band returned to their roots for a surprise homecoming show at Chicago’s legendary 1,000-capacity Metro – announced only two days prior, the show immediately sold out. Just down the street from Wrigley Field, the band first played the venue in September 2002, a pivotal gig that FOB’s Patrick Stump jokingly called back to for the packed crowd two decades later: “Twenty years ago, I told my mom I was going to take a semester off [college] because we were headlining Metro and I wanted to see how that would work out.” FOB’s Pete Wentz expressed the band’s enduring relationship with the venue: “Walking up those stairs is the closest thing this band will have to church.”

Variety hailed the night as a “triumphant hometown show,” noting that “there are concerts, and there are events, and a hometown show in Chicago from [Fall Out Boy] is definitely in the latter category.” Over the course of the night, the band ripped through a mix of their biggest hits and deepest cuts, with Illinois Entertainer praising the set as “taking full advantage of both the intimate venue and the loyal hometown crowd to deliver a once-in-a-decade event.”

The show also featured the live public debut of both “Love From The Other Side” (listen here) and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” (listen here), two tracks from the new album and the latter of which was released the morning of the show. The Chicago Sun-Times lauded the two tracks, noting the new material “takes all they’ve learned and accomplished the past 20 years and combines it with their unflinching roots for an ultimate glow-up.”

Prior to the show, the city was enveloped with teasing signage across city buildings and stations along the ‘L.” Foreshadowing the impending tour announcement, the marquees at Metro and Wrigley both featured curiously complimentary nods to the 1989 film Field of Dreams.

Fall Out Boy first hit the stage in 2023 with a dynamic set at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in Los Angeles, CA on January 14, just days after officially revealing the release date for “Love From The Other Side.”

About Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined THE HELLA MEGA TOUR in July 2021 alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The U.S. leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Critical and fan acclaim poured in, with USA Today hailing it “the most stacked line-up of any rock tour in 2021,” Billboard noting that each night was “serving up a buffet of hits in front of one of the largest concert crowds,” and Rolling Stone calling it “wildly entertaining.” The tour was nominated for both Major Tour of the Year and Best Rock Tour at the Pollstar Awards in 2021. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and first since 2018’s M A N I A, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album.