Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy | Shutterstock

Fall Out Boy is teasing something big. The band took to social media yesterday to confirm that there’s more “big news coming soon.”

They also posted a video pointing to some big stadium dates at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Fenway Park in Boston, and the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

✨ big ✨ news coming soon pic.twitter.com/X6o87TafnC — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 27, 2023

Fall Out Boy’s new album, “So Much (For) Stardust” is due out on March 24.

More X96 Music News