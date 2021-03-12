Fall Out Boy To Play Virtual Concert On St. Patrick’s Day

Fall Out Boy will be celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with a virtual concert in their hometown of Chicago.

The band will perform Wednesday, March 17th at 7 pm via YouTube.

Fall Out Boy have revealed that they are playing a virtual concert on St Patrick's Day https://t.co/YfVY7diPmd pic.twitter.com/XY90NkzNWk — Rock Sound (@rocksound) March 12, 2021

The show will raise money for bar and restaurant workers who were left out of work during the pandemic.

