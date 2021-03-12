News

Fall Out Boy To Play Virtual Concert On St. Patrick’s Day

Posted on

Fall Out Boy will be celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with a virtual concert in their hometown of Chicago.

The band will perform Wednesday, March 17th at 7 pm via YouTube.

The show will raise money for bar and restaurant workers who were left out of work during the pandemic.

What concert livestreams have you tuned into during the pandemic? Do you have any ‘pandemic St. Paddy’s Day’ plans?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top