Firefly Festival Announces Lineup

You may not really think about going to Delaware all the often, but this might help you ponder it: Billie Eilish, the Killers, and Tame Impala are headlining the 2021 Firefly Festival.

The event will take place September 23rd through the 26th at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

The lineup also includes Cage the Elephant, Machine Gun Kelly, Portugal. the Man and Glass Animals.

Presale tickets go on sale this Friday and passes go on sale to the general public on May 17th.

Is there a music festival that you go to every year?

