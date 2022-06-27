Five Finger Death Punch Bassist Calls Out Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong

Shutterstock

After the Green Day Singer Threatened to Leave the U.S.

According to Loudwire, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael has no time for artists who vow to leave the United States….like a particular member of Green Day.

On Monday, Kael tweeted “No one cares about anything enough to pack up and move out of the country. It’s easy to say onstage, on TV, and on social media; but, when’s the last time you actually packed your bags for anything longer than a brief vacation and a quick return home? Stop bull****in'”.

Five Finger Death Punch bassist calls B.S. on people threatening to leave the U.S.: https://t.co/dcEQ6rMQ41 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) June 27, 2022

Kael was calling out Green Day frontman Billie Joe, who declared on Friday that he was “renouncing my citizenship” and moving to the UK, following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Do you think Billie Joe will follow up on his promise? If you could live in any country besides the U.S., where would you go?

