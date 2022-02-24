Florence and the Machine Share New Song and Video

Shutterstock

Florence and the Machine are back with a new video and song!

The band released the song “King” on Tuesday along with a video and updated website.

Along with the release, frontwoman Florence Welch shared a statement about the song, saying it was about her “thinking about being a woman in my thirties and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires.”

Florence and the Machine’s last album was 2018’s ‘High as Hope.’

