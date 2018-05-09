Foo Fighters Invite 8-Year Old Drummer On Stage, Then He Wouldn’t Leave

Don’t upstage the headliner
At Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, the Foo Fighters invited a kid drummer nicknamed “Little Fonzie” on stage to rock out with the band. But things soon got awkward. The 8-year old launched into a 4-minute long drum solo that Alternative Nation described as John Bonham style. Frontman Dave Grohl told the kid and crowd that the band still had a few songs to play, but he wouldn’t quit. Finally, drummer Taylor Hawkins was able to get the kid to wrap the performance before it turned into Led Zeppelin’s “Moby Dick.”
