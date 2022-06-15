News

Foo Fighters Reveal All-Star Guest List for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Foo Fighters are returning to the Stage to Pay Tribute

Stars are lining up to pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during two special concerts later this year.

The band just announced they will be playing a tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3 and another one on September 27 in Los Angeles.

Hawkins died in March hours before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in Colombia.

The London show will include Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Liam Gallagher, Queen guitarist Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction, Joshua Homme, Stewart Copeland, and Mark Ronson.

The lineup for the Los Angeles show is set to be announced today (Wednesday).

Proceeds from both tribute concerts will be donated to charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

For more information, including tickets, you can check out foofighters.com.

