Foo Fighters to Appear on ‘Austin City Limits’

Shutterstock

Foo Fighters are returning to ‘Austin City Limits’ this spring!

The PBS program announced on Tuesday that the band will make its return on April 27!

The Foos will be one of four artists hitting the show, along with Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, and Cimefunk.

We're thrilled to announce our first round of tapings for Season 48: @arloparks , @Jbrekkie , @foofighters and @CimafunkOficial . Welcome one and all! https://t.co/hJXiLDriVo — Austin City Limits (@acltv) February 22, 2022

This will be the third ‘Austin City Limits’ appearance for Foo Fighters, who previously performed on the show in 2008 and 2014.

Do you watch shows like ‘Austin City Limits?’ Who would you like to see on the show?