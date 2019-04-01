Music

Foo Fighters, Weezer, Tenacious D To Tour South America

Foo Fighters, Weezer, and Tenacious D on the same concert bill? It’s happening, but only in South America. The three bands just announced a series of joint dates in September, including stops in Rio De Janiero, Brazil and Bogota, Colombia. Foo Fighters and Weezer toured Australia together last year, and Dave Grohl has frequently played drums for The D over the years, as well as playing Satan in the Tenacious D movie The Pick Of Destiny.

