Foo Fighters Will Star In Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666’

The Foo Fighters are moving from the stage to the big screen.

The band will star in the upcoming horror-comedy film “Studio 666” – in which the band finds themselves recording an album while “battling supernatural forces that seek to derail the record”.

Frontman Dave Grohl came up with the story himself, and the Foos shot the film over the last two years – in the same house where they recorded their most recent album “Medicine At Midnight.”

Studio 666 will hit theaters Feb. 25th.

What are some of your favorite acting performances by rock stars?