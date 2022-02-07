Foos to Livestream Free Show After Super Bowl

The Foo Fighters are performing a VR show on Super Bowl Sunday.
The band will do an immersive, 180-degree VR concert on Meta with a custom-made stage.
The gig will begin at 9 pm or at the end of the game, whichever comes first.
It will be viewable on Foo Fighters’ Facebook and Instagram pages and on the Horizon Venues app.
Foo Fighters Free Concert to Livestream After Super Bowl on Facebook, Instagram — and in VR https://t.co/9VI2euS8jn
— Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2022
Frontman Dave Grohl explained the gig saying, “Foo Fighters love a challenge, from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries, we’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience.”
Have you ever done a VR experience?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.