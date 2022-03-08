Fred Durst Reportedly Had $3,000 Of Stuff Stolen From His Backyard

Shutterstock

Oh No.

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst recently had $3,000 worth of belongings stolen from his backyard.

Authorities told TMZ that a 30-year-old man was arrested after sneaking into the backyard of Durst’s Los Angeles home through a gate.

The thief reportedly took a bunch of random items, including a Tesla vehicle charger and a violin.

Cops said it amounted to a $3,000 haul.

Thanks to security cameras on the property, police were able to identify and find the suspect later that same day. He was booked on charges of felony grand theft.

All of Durst’s stolen items were found and returned.

