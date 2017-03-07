Games and Gamer Gabbing with Jonathan Deesing March 7th, 2017

Nintendo Switch – OUT NOW, $300
- Already beset by typical Nintendo issues – limited titles, software shortcomings, bugs, and hardware problems
- Still Nintendo’s fastest selling console ever
- If you don’t have one now, don’t rush out to get one – wait for improvements and more games
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
– OUT NOW
- Reinvention of Zelda, much more open
- Has been hailed as one of the greatest games of all time
Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – OUT NOW
- Role-playing game (think Skyrim) set in post-apocalyptic future where robotic dinosaurs roam the earth
- Just as beautiful as everyone expected – very well received
- Super fun to wander world, people are taking advantage of the photo feature to produce incredible screenshots
Mass Effect: Andromeda
(PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 3/21
- This one has Mass Effect fans replaying the first 3 games in anticipation of a new story
- Huge for fans of the series – might also be a good entry point if you’ve never played before
- Rock Band VR (Oculus) – 3/23
- Virtual reality Guitar Hero – puts you on the stage where you can interact with bandmates
- Songlist Here
- Not sure if it will be great but could be fun for people who already own an Oculus
