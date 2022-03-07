Gavin Rossdale Writing Tons Of Music

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is working on new music.

In a recent interview, Rossdale said, “I’ve just written 18 songs. And we start [in the studio] on Monday with a producer. [We’ll] rearrange, hopefully not too much, the stuff I’ve done. We choose the songs we’re gonna do. We either might use what I started, the tracks, or we might just try nixing them and doing it fresh. Each song will dictate that. It should be done by May.”

Rossdale says the new songs are very similar to those on the band’s last studio album, 2020’s “The Kingdom.”

This is in addition to the cooking show he is working on.

