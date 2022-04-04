Geek News on the Radio for April 4th, 2022

Paramount Plus Releases Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Chris Pine Interview with Deadline

In a recent in-depth interview with Deadline, Chris Pine revealed that he believes Star Trek has gotten too big and should focus on making content for the real fans, not for the general public.

via Deadline

Star Trek: Picard Easter Egg

These week’s episode came with an interactive Easter egg- a shot of Q’s business card with a real phone number you can call!

via Gizmodo

Moon Knight Easter Egg

In the latest episode of Moon Knight, there is a QR code that can be scanned for a free digital comic book!

via Inverse

Netflix Releases Trailer for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles