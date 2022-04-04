Geek News on the Radio for April 4th, 2022

Paramount Plus Releases Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Chris Pine Interview with Deadline
In a recent in-depth interview with Deadline, Chris Pine revealed that he believes Star Trek has gotten too big and should focus on making content for the real fans, not for the general public.
Star Trek: Picard Easter Egg
These week’s episode came with an interactive Easter egg- a shot of Q’s business card with a real phone number you can call!
Moon Knight Easter Egg
In the latest episode of Moon Knight, there is a QR code that can be scanned for a free digital comic book!
Netflix Releases Trailer for Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.