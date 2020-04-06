Geek News on the Radio for April 6th, 2020

Lego DC: Shazam – Magic and Monsters

Last year’s San Diego Comic-Con laid the groundwork for the world of Shazam! to come to the ever-expanding LEGO DC universe — even featuring a tease of Billy Batson’s origin story very similar to David F. Sandberg’s live-action hit — when it premiered LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters. Now the wizard-empowered kid-turned-hero is set to fight crime brick by brick in his own movie: Shazam – Magic & Monsters. Featuring a familiar voice behind the role of Billy Batson, Magic & Monsters stars Sean Astin as the titular 10-year-old, reprising his vocal role from films like Justice League: War and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. This time around, Shazam is joining the Justice League — but that means letting down his skeptical guard enough to trust the likes of Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman while under attack from Mr. Mind and Black Adam. Basically, a tough ask for a rowdy kid like Billy. Read More

Black Widow and Mulan new release dates

Disney is making a number of changes to its upcoming theatrical release dates in order to accommodate delayed films like Black Widow and Mulan. The studio’s upcoming Artemis Fowl movie, originally set to release on May 29th, is now ditching theaters entirely for a Disney Plus debut later this summer. Mulan will now open on July 24th, four months after the film was originally set to open on March 27th. The move suggests that Disney believes people will be going back to theaters by mid-July to watch big blockbusters. Fox’s Free Guy, which stars Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds, will now open on December 11th instead of July 1st, and Jungle Cruise moves back a full year to July 30th, 2021. Other notable delays from Disney include the untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie going from July 9th, 2021 to July 29th, 2022, and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch moving from July 24th to October 16th. New Mutants, Fox’s constantly delayed X-Men movie, notably does not have a new release date. Read More

‘Ant Man’ hires a Rick and Morty writer

Ant-Man’s world just got a little bigger. Jeff Loveness, a writer and co-producer on Cartoon Network’s acclaimed Rick and Morty, has been tapped to pen the script for the third installment of Marvel Studio’s Ant-Man. Peyton Reed, who directed the previous two installments, 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, is back as director, having closed his deal last fall. Paul Rudd is expected to return as Scott Lang, the heist-hearting hero with the power of petiteness in the new installment. Evangeline Lilly will also be back as his stinging cohort, the Wasp. The deal was wrapped up in the early days of Hollywood’s shutdown, according to sources, and Loveness has already commenced writing. Marvel has yet to publicly announce the project and seeing as writing is just getting underway, it is unclear when the third Ant-Man outing would shoot. Sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder were slated to shoot this year but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown all of Hollywood’s production schedule upside down. On Friday, Disney reshuffled the release dates of its movie slate, pushing back the series of Marvel films known as Phase 4. Read More

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ enlists a new writer

Back in January, it was reported that Lucasfilm has put its planned Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series on hold to “rethink the story”, with writer Hossein Amini (The Alienist) exiting the project due to creative differences. Well, as revealed by Variety, Lucasfilm has now enlisted King Arthur: Legend of the Sword screenwriter and John Wick: Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold to take over from Amini. The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow remains on board to helm the series, as does Ewan McGregor, who will be reprising his role as the Jedi Master.Harold recently served as co-writer on Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie action horror Army of the Dead, and is also attached to write the script for an as-yet-untitled Transformers project. It’s been said that the original plan for the Obi-Wan series would have seen Ben Kenobi watching over a young Luke Skywalker during his exile on Tatooine, but it was felt that this was too similar to the storyline of The Mandalorian, where the titular bounty hunter is protecting The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda. Along with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Lucasfilm has a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel revolving around Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in development, along with a second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to hit Disney+ in October. Read More