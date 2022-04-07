Geek News on the Radio for April 7th, 2022

Check out the latest trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness
The trailer for the new movie even includes some connections to the show WandaVision. You can see the movie in theaters starting May 6th.
Star Trek: Picard brings back a nostalgic cast
The trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Picard included, Troi, Geordi, Riker and more!
Lego Star Wars makes Mark Hamill cringe with it’s classic reference
The new Lego Star Was game included a clever little nod to a scene in Star Wars: A New Hope in which Mark Hamill’s character looks directly down the dangerous end of a lightsaber.