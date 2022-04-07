Geek News on the Radio for April 7th, 2022

Check out the latest trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

The trailer for the new movie even includes some connections to the show WandaVision. You can see the movie in theaters starting May 6th.

via The Verge

Star Trek: Picard brings back a nostalgic cast

The trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Picard included, Troi, Geordi, Riker and more!

via Inverse

Lego Star Wars makes Mark Hamill cringe with it’s classic reference

The new Lego Star Was game included a clever little nod to a scene in Star Wars: A New Hope in which Mark Hamill’s character looks directly down the dangerous end of a lightsaber.

via Games Radar