GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for April 7th, 2022

Posted on

Check out the latest trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

The trailer for the new movie even includes some connections to the show WandaVision. You can see the movie in theaters starting May 6th.

via The Verge

Star Trek: Picard brings back a nostalgic cast

The trailer for season 3 of Star Trek: Picard included, Troi, Geordi, Riker and more!

via Inverse

 

Lego Star Wars makes Mark Hamill cringe with it’s classic reference

The new Lego Star Was game included a clever little nod to a scene in Star Wars: A New Hope in which Mark Hamill’s character looks directly down the dangerous end of a lightsaber.

via Games Radar

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Viewed

Contests

X96 PRESENTS THE LOST 80S LIVE
Contests

X96 Presents Violent Femmes at Maverik Center
Boners

Boner of the Day for March 31st, 2022
Boners

Boner Fight for April 1st, 2022
Boners

Boner of the Day for April 1st, 2022
Contests

Rob Zombie Text Giveaway
To Top