Geek News on the Radio for August 20th, 2018

New Trailer for Star Wars Resistance

Why Damon Lindelof’s HBO Watchmen should be a triumph

HBO’s new Watchmen series is going to make a lot of people very angry. The whole thing is loaded with red flags: it’s an adaptation of a beloved comic book, the comic book’s creator is notorious for being opposed to any adaptations of his work and the series will take several unforgivable liberties with the text. This alone should ensure that it will be greeted with more roiling, seething below-the-line fanboy spite than anything else on TV. But that’s not all. The biggest red flag is something else: the HBO Watchmen series is being written by Damon Lindelof.

JAMES GUNN WON’T BE BACK FOR GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3

After a meeting between James Gunn and Disney studio chairman Alan Horn, it appears that Marvel and Disney will not be reinstating Gunn as director of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As reported by Variety, “Gunn and his UTA reps pushed hard for him to be given a second chance, and Horn decided to take a courtesy meeting on Tuesday.” The meeting was said to be “civil and professional,” but sources have claimed that Horn will not be changing his stance and they will continue production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 without Gunn.

