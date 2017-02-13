Geek News on the Radio for February 13th, 2017

Lego’s Batman beats Fifty Shades Darker in box office sequel battle

The Lego Movie follow-up took the top spot with $55.6m (£44.4m), while Fifty Shades Darker attracted $46.8m (£37.4m), according to estimates. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Doran both reprised their Fifty Shades of Grey roles, but the sequel couldn’t match its predecessor’s $85.2m ($68m) debut.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ TV Spot: The Guardians Go to Suffragette City

When David Bowie died in January of 2016, director James Gunn expressed his grief and also mentioned that there was once an idea tossed around to have the iconic musician make a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Unfortunately, at the time, Bowie’s health was already keeping him from doing things like that.

Bill & Ted 3 may still be happening, says Keanu Reeves

How long have we been waiting for Bill & Ted 3? Over 25 years. How long will we be waiting for Bill & Ted 3? At this point, if you told us it would be another 25 years, we would probably believe you.

New Batman Movie In Talks With Director To Replace Ben Affleck – Report

In January, Ben Affleck announced that he would not direct the upcoming standalone Batman movie. Now, it’s been reported that an offer has been made to a new director to replace him. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has offered the gig to Matt Reeves, who directed Cloverfield, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, and War For The Planet Of The Apes.

David Gordon Green & Danny McBride’s ‘Halloween’ Will Ignore Almost All the Sequels

A resurgence of the Halloween franchise has been expected for years now. The reboot franchise from Rob Zombie died off, but recently there was talk of the horror series coming back at Blumhouse Productions with the original film’s director John Carpenter executive producing. Oculus director Mike Flanagan was rumored to be at the helm, but that changed this past week.

‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Takes on Former KKK Leader David Duke on Twitter

Captain America star Chris Evans channeled his silver screen alter ego on Wednesday. He took to Twitter to share that former KKK leader David Duke had tweeted support of recently confirmed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, writing that if Duke “thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong.” Duke responded to Evans with a tweet of his own, calling the Marvel star a “typical dumb actor,” to which Evans quickly responded.

