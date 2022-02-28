Geek News on the Radio for February 28th, 2022

Disney releases a new trailer for ‘Lightyear’
Lightyear is expected to be about the man who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys in Toy Story.
Noah Hawley is writing an ‘Alien’ TV series
The series will be on FX alongside Noah Hawley’s other show, Fargo.
Lyric Ross joins the cast of Marvel’s Ironheart
It hasn’t been announced what her role will be yet.
Fred Hechinger is welcomed to the cast of ‘Kraven the Hunter’
Sony’s expansion on the Marvel universe will feature Fred Hechinger who’s rumored to play Chameleon.
