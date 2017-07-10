Geek News on the Radio for July 10th, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming beats US box office expectations

Spider-Man: Homecoming raked in $117m (£91m) in its opening weekend, topping industry estimates of $80-$110m. Sony Pictures, which owns the film rights to the Marvel comic character, said the figure was the second largest in its history, behind Spider-Man 3. It comes amid a slow summer at the US box office where takings are down 8%. In Homecoming, Spider-Man’s alter ego Peter Parker, played by British actor Tom Holland, has to juggle his high school responsibilities with his secret life as a masked vigilante.

