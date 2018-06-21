Geek News on the Radio for June 21st, 2018

New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie in the Works With ‘Bad Words’ Writer (Exclusive)

Paramount is developing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movieand has hired Andrew Dodge, the writer behind the Jason Bateman comedy Bad Words, to pen the script. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce the feature via their Platinum Dunes banner. The company was behind the studio’s horror hit A Quiet Place.

There’s a slew of “potential new” Star Trek shows underway, per report

Both the Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported Tuesday that plans are afoot to bring multiple new Star Trek shows to life, with Alex Kurtzman at the helm as part of a new five-year deal (he is currently the main showrunner for Star Trek: Discovery). Kurtzman is a longtime Trek veteran and co-wrote both the 2009 Star Trek film and its sequel, Star Trek into Darkness. “There is a very short list of writer-producer-directors that every film and television studio wants to be associated with, and Alex and his Secret Hideout team are always at the top,” David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, said in a statement sent to both news outlets and to Ars. “His talent, taste, and ability to shepherd a successful project is unparalleled.”

