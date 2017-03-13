Geek News on the Radio for March 13th, 2017

Brand New Wonder Woman Trailer

Watch Charlize Theron beat up henchmen in new NSFW ‘Atomic Blonde’ trailer

The new red band trailer for the Charlize Theron-starring Atomic Blonde has been released, giving a glimpse of Theron as the all-action protagonist Lorraine Broughton. Adapted from Antony Johnston’s 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City, the spy thriller follows Broughton – an MI6 spy – in Berlin in 1989 as she attempts to track down an espionage ring who are eliminating her fellow agents. The David Leitch-directed film is set for release on July 28 after premiering at next week’s SXSW.

Fire Destroys Giant King Kong Statue In Ho Chi Minh City

A fire outside a Ho Chi Minh City theater playing Kong: Skull Island very, very fortunately claimed only a 16-foot-tall statue of the great ape Thursday night, but even the momentary drama made for a scary — and likely viral — video.“There was a small fire at an outdoor atrium at CGV Cinema in Ho Chi Minh City during a Kong: Skull Island opening event,” says a Vietnamese rep for Warner Bros in Vietnam. “We are very grateful that no one was hurt. The fire was extinguished quickly and after all was deemed safe, the resiliency of Kong’s Vietnamese fans came through when they filled the theater to enjoy the film. We want to express our gratitude to the Ho Chi Minh City Fire Department, who kept everyone in attendance safe, as well as the CGV management, who acted quickly to address the situation.”

Find Out How Zazie Beetz Might Look As Domino In DEADPOOL 2 With This Cool New Fan-Art

Ryan Reynolds caused quite a stir when he officially announced that Zazie Beetz had been cast as Domino in David Leitch’s Deadpool sequel, as the actress has yet to make a name for herself outside of the critically acclaimed TV series, Atlanta. However, fans of that show seem to be confident that Beetz will do a great job, and that 20th Century Fox has found the right woman for the role.

James Cameron Reveals ‘Avatar 2’ Postponed Again, Won’t Arrive 2018

James Cameron has revealed that the much-anticipated first sequel to his 2009 blockbuster Avatar won’t arrive in 2018 as planned. From superhero blockbusters and high-profile sequels to docs, director passion-projects and some downright weird stuff Avatar 2 was initially penciled in for a Christmas 2016 release before shifting to Christmas 2017, setting up a potential box office battle between the sequel and Star Wars: Episode VIII.

