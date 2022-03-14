Geek News on the Radio for March 14th, 2022

Sean Levy announced as the director of “Deadpool: 3”

Sean Levy worked with Ryan Reynolds in making ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project,’ and they’re reportedly become good friends.

via Variety

Multiple DC movies get pushed back

The pushed back movies include The Flash, Aquaman 2and Black Adam.

via BGR

Disney+ orders a Muppets comedy series about ‘The Electric Mayhem’

The series will be called “The Muppets Mayhem” and it will follow The Electric Mayhem band.

via Deadline

Austin Butler joins the cast of Dune: Part 2

Austin Butler will be playing the role of Feyd-Rautha.

via Comic Years

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ invites Will Forte to the cast

The cast already included John Cena, and now Will Forte gets to join him as his opposite.

via The Hollywood Reporter