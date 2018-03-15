Geek News on the Radio for March 15th, 2018

Nicolas Cage = Superman?

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage, singer Halsey and rapper Lil Yachty will add their voices to “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.” USA Today reports Cage will be the voice of Superman, Halsey co-stars as Wonder Woman, and Yachty plays Green Lantern in the animated movie of the Cartoon Network show due in theatres in July. Executive producer Sam Register says. “Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans.” Cage is a major Superman fan. The actor named his son Kal-El, which was Superman’s Kryptonian birth name. He also once sold an issue of Superman’s 1938 debut comic for $2.1 million.

New Rocketeer for Kids

Long before they acquired Marvel, Disney tried their hand at putting their own superhero on the big screen with the 1991 film The Rocketeer. The film was a box office flop, but it nevertheless earned a legion of fans who look back at the movie fondly today. Now, those fans have something to look forward to as well, because The Rocketeer is coming back! A new animated Rocketeer series is coming to Disney Junior, the studio announced on February 27. The new series is aimed at young kids and their families and will revolve around a young girl who inherits the mantle of the Rocketeer and becomes a rocket-powered superhero.

Space Force….?

While visiting California on Tuesday for the first time since he was elected president, Donald Trump made a comment about the need for a new military arm: the “Space Force.” “We should have a new force called the Space Force,” Trump said to troops at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. “It’s like the Army and the Navy, but for space, because we’re spending a lot of money on space.” In no time, social media was mocking the president’s comment and, of course, began spewing out memes. From Star Wars and Star Trek to Spaceballs and Starship Troopers, sci-fi fans called on their favorite characters to help form and lead the “Space Force” — not to mention that there even was a hokey TV movie in 1978 titled Space Force. The only thing better than its glorious dated theme song is that the 30-minute program co-starred a young, dashing Fred Willard as Capt. Thomas Woods. “The comic adventures that befall a crew of astronauts assigned to a remote military space station,” IMDb notes of Space Force.

