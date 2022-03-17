GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for March 17th, 2022

Posted on

Trailer for Ms. Marvel Dropped

 

Extend Preview for Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

Paul Wesley Joins Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount Plus has announced that Paul Wesley will be playing James T. Kirk in the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

via Star Trek

 

‘Be Patient’ for Indiana Jones

The director of the fifth Indiana Jones movie, James Mangold, recently Tweeted that filming has wrapped and editing will begin. Mangold addresses questions about trailers, teasers and sneak peeks saying “Be well and be patient”.

via CinemaBlend

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top