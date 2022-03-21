Geek News on the Radio for March 21st, 2022

Tech Glitch Reveals Streaming Date for The Batman

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, the streaming date for The Batman has been screen captured and revealed. According to the screen capture, we can begin streaming the film on April 19th. Also, check out the website rataalada for bonus content!

via Gizmodo

Christopher Lloyd Cast in The Mandalorian

Christopher Lloyd is the newest cast member to join in the filming of the third season of The Mandalorian. The character Lloyd will play is not yet known.

via Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn to Cameo in Harley Quinn

Patrick Schumacker recently revealed that James Gunn will play himself in a cameo on the new season of Harley Quinn.

via IGN

Harvey Guillén to voice Nightwing in Harley Quinn

Another new cast member to the third season of Harley Quinn will be Harvey Guillén. Guillén will be the voice of Nightwing.

via Deadline