Geek News on the Radio for March 24th, 2022

A bidding war erupts over Voltron
The bidding war broke out after Writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber was announced to be a co-writer of the upcoming adaptation of Voltron.
Irredeemable and Incorruptible are getting Netflix adaptations
Netflix just announced that it’s going to be adapting the two comics that shed a different light on the stories of Batman and Superman.
Misha Collins returns to CW for Gotham Knights
This will be his first role after Supernatural, and he’ll be playing the villain Two-Face.
Christina Ricci joins the cast of ‘Wednesday’
The upcoming Netflix series will make a return to the Adam’s Family universe.
Hulu and Amazon pick up Reginald the Vampire
Jacob Batalon will be starring in the drama-comedy series based Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire.
