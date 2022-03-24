Geek News on the Radio for March 24th, 2022

A bidding war erupts over Voltron

The bidding war broke out after Writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber was announced to be a co-writer of the upcoming adaptation of Voltron.

via We Got This Covered

Irredeemable and Incorruptible are getting Netflix adaptations

Netflix just announced that it’s going to be adapting the two comics that shed a different light on the stories of Batman and Superman.

via Cosmic Book News

Misha Collins returns to CW for Gotham Knights

This will be his first role after Supernatural, and he’ll be playing the villain Two-Face.

via Entertainment Weekly

Christina Ricci joins the cast of ‘Wednesday’

The upcoming Netflix series will make a return to the Adam’s Family universe.

via Deadline

Hulu and Amazon pick up Reginald the Vampire

Jacob Batalon will be starring in the drama-comedy series based Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire.

via Bloody Disgusting