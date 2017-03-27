Geek News on the Radio for March 27th, 2017

New Justice League Trailer is Here!

Escape From New York remake gets Robert Rodriguez to direct

Beloved 1980s cult classics are continuing to reappear in the 21st century landscape. Some of these recent reboots turn out to be long-unexpected sequels or spinoffs. These are your Terminator: Genisyses, your Predators, and your Alien and Thing prequels. But it appears that another John Carpenter classic, Escape From New York, is now getting the full-on remake treatment (having sat around in development for many years) since Robert Rodriguez has been tapped to direct the picture.

Read More

Edward James Olmos to reprise his role as Gaff in Blade Runner 2049!

Edward James Olmos has revealed he will reprise his role as Gaff in the much anticipated Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

Read More

Woody Harrelson talks up Han Solo film: ‘It’s going to be really good’

The Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, but no one ever said it was comfy in there. The cast of the upcoming young Han Solo film — the latest A Star Wars Story spinoff — all piled into the ship for their first cast shot last month, and Woody Harrelson reports that being in the Falcon can get cramped. “A little bit. I wouldn’t say it was roomy,” the actor laughs during an interview for his new comedy Wilson (in theaters Friday), in which he stars as the lovable title loner.

Read More

Somehow Australia’s Favorite Song to Bump Uglies to Is Star Wars’ ‘Cantina Band’

Star Wars is sexy, sure. But I’d still question the logic of anyone who decides to have sex while listening to a band that specializes in what was once called “jizz music.” Our friends over at Gizmodo Australia recently shared the seemingly unbelievable news that “Cantina Band,” the bar tune from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, is Spotify’s Top Sex Song in Australia. That means more people are getting it on to Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes (also known as John Williams) than Drake, Rihanna, and Marvin Gaye. I don’t know if it’s scarier to think that Aussies picked it on purpose or ended up with the song while doing a search for “jizz music.”

Read More