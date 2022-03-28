Geek News on the Radio for March 28th, 2022

Dune walks away with 6 Oscar Awards
The movie earned a lot of it’s awards from it’s visuals, and it’s sound.
Army of the Dead wins the Oscar’s new Fan Favorite Movie award
The new category allows Twitter users to vote on their favorite movie. This time, that movie was Army of the Dead.
Marvel is making a Halloween Special
The special will include the character Werewolf by Night, and it will be directed by the composer for The Batman, Michael Giacchino.
Resident Evil announces a TV show
The iconic horror game series will soon have a show that you can find on Netflix.
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan get a spinoff
As you would expect, the recently greenlit series will focus about the two characters Maggie and Negan.
Adam Sztykiel is writing a Wonder Twins movie
Adam Sztykiel also helped to create the upcoming Black Adam movie. Now, he’s working on a movie for the Wonder Twins.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.