Geek News on the Radio for March 31st, 2022

Moon Knight Episode 1 Released
The first episode of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is now on Disney Plus, titled “The Goldfish Problem”.
Disney Plus Announces Jim Henson Documentary
Ron Howard will direct a documentary about Jim Henson that will be released on Disney Plus. The film will feature “never-before-seen personal archives” including “exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries.”
Game of Thrones Prequel Premier Date Announced
HBO has announced a 10-episode Game of Thrones spinoff series called House of the Dragon that will premier on August 21st.
Sharon Stone to Play Victoria Kord
Sharon Stone is joining a cast of big names to play Victoria Kord, the main villain in DC’s film Blue Beetle.
Production Begins on Snowpiercer Season 4
Season 4 of Snowpiercer has started production in Vancouver with new cast members Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.
CODA Actor Helped Create Tusken Raider Signs
Deaf actor Troy Kotsur revealed in an interview that he was part of the team that created the unique sign language used by the Tusken Raiders in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
